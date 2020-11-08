Passed peacefully November 5, 2020. Son of the late Ciriaco and Onorina Giampietro. Devoted husband of 66 years to the late Mary (nee D'Angelo). Beloved father of Joan Giampietro, Gail Giampietro Leone (Bill Siderio), and Janet Freisner (Randy). Loving Pop Pop of Alexander Leone, Zoe Freisner and Luke Freisner. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions and the family's wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Vitas Healthcare by visiting vitascommunityconnection.org
.