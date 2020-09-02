1/1
JAMES J. COLE
Of Philadelphia, passed away on August 29th at the age of 83. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Cole; devoted father of Kathleen Alexander (Geoff), Jake (Audrey), Patricia Rex, Christopher (Clare), and Brian (Nicole); loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren; loving brother of Diane Caruso, the late Jack Cole, and the late Mary Alice Shaw. James will also be greatly missed by his companion Roseanne Convery.James was a graduate of North Catholic High School; class of 1954. He proudly served our country as a soldier in the United States Army. James worked as the manager of Doylestown Electric for 50 years. James was also a longtime parishioner of St. Martha's Church and was the Cubmaster of Pack 770 for several years. James was an Eagles fan, loved the shore and enjoyed playing golf. Most of all, he loved his family and wanted to spend time with them.Family and friends are invited to James' Life Celebration on Thursday, September 3rd, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154, and on Friday, September 4th, from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Martha's Church. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center. www.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
