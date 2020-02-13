|
|
FLANAGAN
JAMES J.
Age 70, a member of the Roofers Local 30, passed away at his home on February 10, 2020. James is predeceased by his parents John and Mary Shepherd Flanagan, his beloved wife Beverly O'Brien Flanagan and his son, John Hunter. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Dave) Gochnauer; son, Scotty (Kathy) Hunter; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hunter; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Jim will be sadly missed by all his close friends from Kensington, especially by the members of the Hartville Fishing Club and his favorite dogs, Tank and Gert. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M. at GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020