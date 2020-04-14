Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
JAMES J. "JIMMY" FRIEL


1942 - 2020
JAMES J. "JIMMY" FRIEL Notice
FRIEL
JAMES J. "JIMMY"


Of Narberth, PA, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He is the beloved husband of 38 years to the late Patricia Ann (nee Russo) Friel. He is the loving father of James M. (Barbara) Friel and the grand-father of Jacob and Jennifer Friel. Jimmy is the brother of Martin (Carol) Friel, Barbara (Jim) Mitchell, and the late Harry Friel, Ann Aranow, and Gene Friel.
Mr. Friel was born on June 16, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA to Hugh and Elizabeth (nee Durkin) Friel. He was employed by Pantry Pride Supermarkets and more recently Shop Rite Super-markets as their Seafood Depart-ment Manager, a position he held for close to 40 years before retiring.
There will be private Interment for the family and a more public gathering in the future. This website will be updated as information becomes available.
The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Lane, Media, PA 19063.

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020
