JAMES J. GRAZIANO Sr.
GRAZIANO
JAMES J., SR.
Age 100, on July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Juliano), devoted father of Barbara Graziano, Monica (Paul) DiLuca and James (Kathy) Graziano, Jr., loving grandfather of Natalie (Vincenzo), Juliana, James, III (Morgan) and Phillip (Kendra), great grandfather of Dominic Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday eve. only 7 to 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass Saturday morning 10 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
