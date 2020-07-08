GRAZIANOJAMES J., SR.
Age 100, on July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Juliano), devoted father of Barbara Graziano, Monica (Paul) DiLuca and James (Kathy) Graziano, Jr., loving grandfather of Natalie (Vincenzo), Juliana, James, III (Morgan) and Phillip (Kendra), great grandfather of Dominic Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday eve. only 7 to 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.)
Funeral Mass Saturday morning 10 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net