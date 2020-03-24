|
MALLOY
JAMES J.
Age 80, formerly of Kerners-ville, NC and Springfield, PA, passed away on March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Eunice A. Malloy. Loving father of Roxann Fuchs (Gene) and Pop-Pop to Kathryn and Gene Fuchs. Jim had a 39-year career at AMP Special Industries in Valley Forge, PA and Kernersville, NC. He is survived by siblings, Helen (Manning), Dee (Wentz), Jack (Beverly) and Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Interment will be private. A Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020