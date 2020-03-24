Home

Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
JAMES MALLOY
JAMES J. MALLOY


1939 - 2020
JAMES J. MALLOY Notice
MALLOY
JAMES J.


Age 80, formerly of Kerners-ville, NC and Springfield, PA, passed away on March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Eunice A. Malloy. Loving father of Roxann Fuchs (Gene) and Pop-Pop to Kathryn and Gene Fuchs. Jim had a 39-year career at AMP Special Industries in Valley Forge, PA and Kernersville, NC. He is survived by siblings, Helen (Manning), Dee (Wentz), Jack (Beverly) and Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Interment will be private. A Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.

www.maugergivnish.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020
