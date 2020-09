Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 17, 2020, beloved son of James J. Sr. and Linda M. (nee Gregoria), brother of Carolyn Repetto (Matt), Lori Meintel and one niece Isabella and one nephew Sean. Jimmy is also survived by many loving family and friends. There will be a service conducted at a later date. (JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)



