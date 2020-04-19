|
MULLIGAN
REV. JAMES J., JR.
On April 14, 2020, passed away at Little Flower Manor, age 81. Beloved son of the late James and Josephine (Kaminski) Mulligan; brother of Josephine "Dolly" (Louis) Cabrelli and the late Francis J. (Anna) Mulligan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dorothy Church at www.stdotsdrexelhill.org or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children at www.stjude.org.
Condolences at williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020