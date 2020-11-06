1/1
James J. Robinson Jr.
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Of West Grove, PA and Ocean City, NJ, (formerly of Chadds Ford) passed away on October 31, 2020, at age 74. He was born August 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late James F. and Dorothy (Murphy) Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eileen (Scattergood), his daughter Lyndsay Stephens (Corson), son James J., Jr, and his grand dog Charlie. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Theresa Looker (Joe), Joan Knudson (Tony), and Michael Robinson (Christine). Jim's personality, humor, and friendship left their mark on so many people in his life. Jim was "one of a kind". In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's name can be made to the VFW Post 6650, http://www.oceancitynjvfw.org, and Operation First Response, www.operationfirstresponse.org. Family and friends are invited to Jim's Graveside Service on Monday Nov. 23rd at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Check Funeral Home website for updated time of service. Full obituary and condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS....STOOD WITH YOU EVERY MORN ON THE BOARDWALK.FOR THE FLAG......EDDIE RUMER..(GRANDFATER OF JUSTIN AND RUSSELL)
edwin rumer
Friend
November 5, 2020
God bless. Rich and Kay Gross
Richard Gross
Friend
November 5, 2020
We will miss you Jim Bob. Thank you for everything you have done for my Son! You have been like a father to him and I am grateful. Do not worry about anything now. Just Rest In Peace!
JoAnne Stephens
Family
