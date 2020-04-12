Home

Of Mayfair on April 3, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Marie E. Smart (nee O'Donnell); devoted father of James Jr., William, Maureen, Rita, and Carol; grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 15. Loving brother of Nancy Chamberlain, the late Rita Waters, and the late William Smart. A Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim's memory to St. Thomas More Alumni Assoc. can be sent to STMAA, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill PA 19026, or St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149, would be appreciated.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
