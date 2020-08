Or Copy this URL to Share

August 20, 2020, Age





80, King of Prussia, PA passed away after a long illness. A devoted photographer and trumpet player. He is survived by his loving wife Karen and his sons; Linwood and Lance. He was a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. He will also be missed by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Mt. Zion AME Church 280 Fairfield Rd Devon, Pa 19333.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store