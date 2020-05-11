TRINACRIA
JAMES J. "TRICKY"
Suddenly on May 5, 2020. Age 57. Devoted husband of Joanne (nee Devlin). Cherished father of Alyssa and Amanda. Son of the late George and Rose (nee Cimadamore). Beloved brother of Joseph (Michelle), brother-in-law of Patricia (Jim) and John (Mary-Kate). Loving uncle of Alexis, Carisa, Michelle, Steven, Brandon, Christian, Juliette and Sean. Dearest son-in-law of Joanne Devlin (and the late John). Relatives, Friends and Members of Ferko, Greater Kensington, Woodland and Uptown String Bands are invited to view a Livestream of his Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., on the Funeral Home's website at www.tjfluehr.com Interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery will be held privately.www.tjfluehr.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.