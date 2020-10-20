1/1
james "jimmy" huggard
87, of Newtown Square, PA on Friday, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Huggard; loving father of Lisa Drakeley (John) and Joanne's children Aimee Ellis (John) and Joseph Carroll. Cherished 'Dadoe' of Conor and Shannon Drakeley and Jack, Megan, Colin and Casey Ellis. Preceded by his sibling Elizabeth Sculley, Helen McGrath and James Montieth. Jimmy graduated West Catholic High School and Villanova University where he played basketball from 1958-1961. He is a member of Philadelphia Big 5 and the Villanova Basket ball Hall of Fame. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020, 9:30 A.M. St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, PA 19085 and his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment private. Due to the current restrictions please wear a mask and social distance in the Church. Donations can be made to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085, www.augustinianfund.org. Arr. O'LEARY F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com

