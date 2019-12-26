|
|
AHERN
JAMES JOSEPH JR.
71 yrs of age, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019. James was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary Ahern (nee Eels). James is survived by his siblings, Maryellen Ahern MD (the late Donald Dodson MD), Thomas Ahern MD (Susan), three children - Sean (Erin), Conor, and Brendan Ahern and grandchildren Riley and Michaela Ahern. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday Dec. 28th, 9:30 - 10:50 A.M. at Annunci-ation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Boys and Girls Club of America, https://www.bgca.org.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019