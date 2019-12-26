Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES AHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES JOSEPH AHERN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES JOSEPH AHERN Jr. Notice
AHERN
JAMES JOSEPH JR.


71 yrs of age, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019. James was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary Ahern (nee Eels). James is survived by his siblings, Maryellen Ahern MD (the late Donald Dodson MD), Thomas Ahern MD (Susan), three children - Sean (Erin), Conor, and Brendan Ahern and grandchildren Riley and Michaela Ahern. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday Dec. 28th, 9:30 - 10:50 A.M. at Annunci-ation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Boys and Girls Club of America, https://www.bgca.org.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -