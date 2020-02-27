Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
2007 New Hope Street
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
2007 New Hope Street
Norristown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CURTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES K. CURTIN


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES K. CURTIN Notice
CURTIN
JAMES K.


84, of Norristown, PA passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 12, 1935. He was the husband of the late late Katherine A. ( Welden ) Curtin. Father of Beth (Paul) Bottinger, Katherine M. O'Donnell, Margaret Smith, Michael (Michele) Curtin, and James (Bethann) Curtin. Brother of Mary Trimber-Milt and Ann Mower, also survived by 10 grand-children and a great grandson.
His Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Paul's R.C. Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA. There will be a viewing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at THE MOORE, SNEAR AND RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428...610-828-0330 and on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at the church. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance St., Norristown, Pa 19401.

www.msrfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -