JAMES K.
84, of Norristown, PA passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 12, 1935. He was the husband of the late late Katherine A. ( Welden ) Curtin. Father of Beth (Paul) Bottinger, Katherine M. O'Donnell, Margaret Smith, Michael (Michele) Curtin, and James (Bethann) Curtin. Brother of Mary Trimber-Milt and Ann Mower, also survived by 10 grand-children and a great grandson.
His Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Paul's R.C. Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA. There will be a viewing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at THE MOORE, SNEAR AND RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428...610-828-0330 and on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at the church. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance St., Norristown, Pa 19401.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020