McADAM
JAMES K.
of Bryn Mawr, PA died on Dec. 25th, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Josselyn and devoted father of Gregory McAdam (Allison) and Mary McBride (John); he is also survived by 5 grandsons, Joe, Jake, Will, Danny and Jimmy; his sister, Elle Stephens and his brother, Bill McAdam. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Jan. 4th., 10 AM in Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to www.stjude.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019