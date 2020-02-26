Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. ECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. ECK Notice
ECK
JAMES L.


Age 89, of Phila. On February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire M. (nee Brown). Loving father of Mary Celeste, Marilyn Rahnama (Reza), James L. Jr., Milissa Smith, Suzanne, and Michelle Murphy (Mark). Grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 12. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. at THE JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkintown. Interment Washington Crossing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences:

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -