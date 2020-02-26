|
ECK
JAMES L.
Age 89, of Phila. On February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire M. (nee Brown). Loving father of Mary Celeste, Marilyn Rahnama (Reza), James L. Jr., Milissa Smith, Suzanne, and Michelle Murphy (Mark). Grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 12. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. at THE JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkintown. Interment Washington Crossing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences:
www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020