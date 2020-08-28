Passed peacefully
August 25, 2020. Son of the late Leonard T. and Helen (nee D'Amico). Devoted husband of Mary (nee Storniolo). Beloved father of James L. III, Angela (Mark) Beckey and Leonard (Brianna). Loving brother of Rosalie (Charles) Morgan. Grandfather of Matthew, Marisa, Angelina, Leonardo and Mariella. Also survived by many loving family, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack owned and operated, along with the help of his wife Mary, Rosa Food Products; a business started by his grandfather Giacomo. He was a wonderful person, always made you laugh and was always helping others. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing MONDAY 8 to 10 A.M. St Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Live Streaming capability of the Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/18512981
. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in his memory to Michael's Giving H.A.N.D. 1907 S. Broad St. (lower level) Phila., Pa 19148, (michaelsgivinghand.org
) or Dementia Society of America
