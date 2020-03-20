Home

JAMES L. HELFRICH Sr.

HELFRICH
JAMES L., SR.


Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at The Philadelphia Protestant Home. He is pre-ceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Overmiller). James is survived by his devoted children, James Helfrich, Jr., Marybeth Helfrich, Brian Helfrich and Lisa Helfrich; and loving grandchildren. He was also survived by his brothers and sisters. James was an Army Veteran of World War II. His Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in James's honor are sent to the Philadelphia Protestant Home and /or Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity.

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020
