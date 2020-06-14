JAMES L. KNIGHT
KNIGHT
JAMES L.
On June 9, 2020, of North Wales, PA, age 83. Loving life partner of Mary, father of Kenneth and Kimberly, grandfather and brother. Graveside service, July 24, 2020, 1PM, Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

For complete details visit: www.campbelfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-9009
