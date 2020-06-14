KNIGHT
JAMES L.
On June 9, 2020, of North Wales, PA, age 83. Loving life partner of Mary, father of Kenneth and Kimberly, grandfather and brother. Graveside service, July 24, 2020, 1PM, Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.