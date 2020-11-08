87, of West Chester, formerly of Yardley, Bala Cynwyd and Overbrook, PA passed away on November 1, 2020. He was a 1954 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. Born in 1933, he was the son of the late Leon and Ann (Lynch) McArdle. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth A. (Thomas) McArdle; loving father of James L. McArdle and the late Elizabeth Barbato; dear grandfather of 4 grandchildren; brother of the late Nancy Barnett. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve, serving 3 years on the USS Laffey DD724. James was a sales executive in the folding carton industry and contract packaging and manufacturing. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Malachy Church, 1429 North 11th St., Phila., PA 19122 or to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, 6315 Lancaster Ave., Phila., PA 19151. Arrs. by The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA. www.donohuefuneralhome.com