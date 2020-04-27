Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. PETERSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. PETERSON Jr. Notice
PETERSON
JAMES L. JR.
On April 23, 2020. He was 54. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Fickenscher); father of Amber; son of James Sr. and Eileen; brother of Albert (Kathy). James was a graduate of Mastbaum AVTS. A member of Northeast Chapter Order of DeMolay; Phila. Lodge #9 F. & A. M.; and the Army National Guard - 108th CSH. James was a big sports fan, especially the Phila. Eagles "GO BIRDS!" Services will be held in the future. Donations may be made to PA SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave, Phila, PA 19134.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -