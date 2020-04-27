|
|
PETERSON
JAMES L. JR.
On April 23, 2020. He was 54. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Fickenscher); father of Amber; son of James Sr. and Eileen; brother of Albert (Kathy). James was a graduate of Mastbaum AVTS. A member of Northeast Chapter Order of DeMolay; Phila. Lodge #9 F. & A. M.; and the Army National Guard - 108th CSH. James was a big sports fan, especially the Phila. Eagles "GO BIRDS!" Services will be held in the future. Donations may be made to PA SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave, Phila, PA 19134.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020