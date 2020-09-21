Rev. Mr. James M., Sr. Tormey

87, of Camden, DE., passed away, Saturday September 19 at home. Mr. Tormey was born February 11, 1933 in Philadelphia to John F. Tormey and Helen M. (Callahan) Tormey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Sr. Winifred Tormey, SSJ and M. Barbara Tormey. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Ann Tormey (nee Dornberger) and his children, James Tormey Jr. (Suzanne deceased), Erin Irwin (Stephen), Colleen Markham (Steven) and Chris Tormey (Amy). Also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Jay, Matthew, Sean, Megan, Luke, Riley, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jack and Patrick and 3 great grandchildren, Giovanni, Callan and Shea. Viewing 10 A.M. to be followed by Funeral Mass, Thursday September 24, Immaculate Conception Church 522 Main St., Marydel, MD 21649. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Sunday Breakfast Mission of Wilmington, DE.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.