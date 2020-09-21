1/1
Rev. Mr. James M. Tormey Sr.
1933 - 2020
87, of Camden, DE., passed away, Saturday September 19 at home. Mr. Tormey was born February 11, 1933 in Philadelphia to John F. Tormey and Helen M. (Callahan) Tormey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Sr. Winifred Tormey, SSJ and M. Barbara Tormey. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Ann Tormey (nee Dornberger) and his children, James Tormey Jr. (Suzanne deceased), Erin Irwin (Stephen), Colleen Markham (Steven) and Chris Tormey (Amy). Also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Jay, Matthew, Sean, Megan, Luke, Riley, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jack and Patrick and 3 great grandchildren, Giovanni, Callan and Shea. Viewing 10 A.M. to be followed by Funeral Mass, Thursday September 24, Immaculate Conception Church 522 Main St., Marydel, MD 21649. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Sunday Breakfast Mission of Wilmington, DE.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
5 entries
September 21, 2020
Good man with a good family! He once was very upset with me when I tried to play a joke on his son, Jim by hiding his bike in front of a car which got run over and ruined. My Dad helped buy him a new one. Hope he forgave me! Love this family! Blessing to you all!
Howard Tuey
Friend
September 21, 2020
Jim was always a good example of a mature lifestyle. He had the utmost respect for the opinions of others & a good friend to all who knew him.
Ronald F. Smith
Friend
September 21, 2020
A fine gentleman. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. I worked in the same office with Jim
Deepest sympathy expressed to the Tormey Family
Carl Smith
Friend
September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
