JAMES MATTHEW BROGAN
BROGAN
JAMES MATTHEW


73, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. and Upper Makefield, PA, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 of complication from the Corona-virus at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Jimmy was born in Phila., PA to Mary Graham Brogan and Dr. John J. Brogan, M.D. and is survived by Buck Brogan, Kevin Brogan and family, Mary Anne Brogan and Richard Bono, and his beloved "adopted children", Kyle Bono, Courtney Bono, Colin Bono and Casey Bono, his sister Midge Brogan and her husband, Dixon Brown and his nephew, Graham. He was brother to the late Thomas Brogan.
In lieu flowers, we are asking for donations of any pictures of James and email to
UncleJimmy921@gmail.com
as we plan to dedicate a memorial book for family and friends.

wecare@baird-casefh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
