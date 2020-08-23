BROGAN





73, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. and Upper Makefield, PA, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 of complication from the Corona-virus at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL.Jimmy was born in Phila., PA to Mary Graham Brogan and Dr. John J. Brogan, M.D. and is survived by Buck Brogan, Kevin Brogan and family, Mary Anne Brogan and Richard Bono, and his beloved "adopted children", Kyle Bono, Courtney Bono, Colin Bono and Casey Bono, his sister Midge Brogan and her husband, Dixon Brown and his nephew, Graham. He was brother to the late Thomas Brogan.In lieu flowers, we are asking for donations of any pictures of James and email toas we plan to dedicate a memorial book for family and friends. Full obit and share condolences via the online guest book at:

wecare@baird-casefh.com

