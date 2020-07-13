1/
JAMES McANULTY
{ "" }
McANULTY
JAMES
passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. A retired rigger of Local 161. Loving brother of Regina Gontz. Jim will also be sadly missed by his loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 9:00 AM, St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment - St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME
www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 13, 2020.
