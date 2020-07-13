JAMES McANULTY

McANULTY JAMES
passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. A retired rigger of Local 161. Loving brother of Regina Gontz. Jim will also be sadly missed by his loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 9:00 AM, St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment - St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
www.burnsfuneralhome.com