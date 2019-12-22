Home

JAMES "MOSE" McCUSKER

JAMES "MOSE" McCUSKER Notice
McCUSKER
JAMES "MOSE"
Of Philadelphia, PA, and North Wildwood, NJ. Devoted husband (57 years) of Veronica (nee McNeill). Loving father of James (Kelly), Patricia D'Alfonso (Anthony), Gregory (Chris), and Jeffrey. Loving Pop of Anthony, Jimmy, Samantha, Shane, Maggie, MacKenzie, and Erinn. Former SSA employee (40 years). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, December 23rd at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134 from 9 to 11 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's memory to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
