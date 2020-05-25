HARRINGTON

JAMES MICHAEL JR.

otherwise known as "Jimmy", passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 11, 2020. He was 80 years old. Jimmy was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 11, 1940 to James M "Fish". and Mary T. Harrington (nee Malloy). He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann. He is survived by his sisters, Frani (Rich) Bruno and Maureen P. (Richard) O'Donnel, and brother, Michael P. (Colleen) Harrington as well as nieces and nephews, Karen, Richard, Christine, Richard, Maura, Meaghan, Shannon, and Mary, great nephews, Patrick, Finn and Cormack and great niece, Mary Kate. He was a member of the class of 1958 from Father Judge High School and the founding member of the addiction recovery group "Life or Death". He dedicated his life to helping others in recovery and made some life-long friends. Jimmy had a knack for sales, but will always be remembered for his ability to make people laugh. He also had a love for the New Year's Day Parade and marched down Broad Street on many occasions. We're sure he's in heaven doing the "Golden Slipper".



