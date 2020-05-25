JAMES MICHAEL HARRINGTON Jr.
1940 - 2020
HARRINGTON
JAMES MICHAEL JR.
otherwise known as "Jimmy", passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 11, 2020. He was 80 years old. Jimmy was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 11, 1940 to James M "Fish". and Mary T. Harrington (nee Malloy). He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann. He is survived by his sisters, Frani (Rich) Bruno and Maureen P. (Richard) O'Donnel, and brother, Michael P. (Colleen) Harrington as well as nieces and nephews, Karen, Richard, Christine, Richard, Maura, Meaghan, Shannon, and Mary, great nephews, Patrick, Finn and Cormack and great niece, Mary Kate. He was a member of the class of 1958 from Father Judge High School and the founding member of the addiction recovery group "Life or Death". He dedicated his life to helping others in recovery and made some life-long friends. Jimmy had a knack for sales, but will always be remembered for his ability to make people laugh. He also had a love for the New Year's Day Parade and marched down Broad Street on many occasions. We're sure he's in heaven doing the "Golden Slipper".

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Burial
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Maureen, Michael and Family- so very sorry to hear of Jimmys passing. Have not seen him in quite some time but the stories of his many experiences and occupations will provide laughter for years to come. A truly delightful character who made a lasting and positive impact on everyone who met him! Hope to see you soon. Know you are in my thoughts- Love, Marianne
Marie Bonner
Family
May 20, 2020
Rest easy now Jimmy .. Thanks for the many laughs and good times over these last 46 yrs My friend .. Will miss u but Ill catch up to u on the other side .. Love always and forever .. ❤
Kathy Lennon
Friend
May 18, 2020
Jimmy was an ace
May 15, 2020
Great guy helped me alot you will be missed
mike m
Friend
May 15, 2020
Thank you for all of your help. You are truly a hero Jimmy. I'm sorry we never got to see if we are actually related lol.
Jennifer Harrington
Friend
May 15, 2020
A true Warrior for the sick and suffering!! Thank you for your service, the memories, and dedication. Rest well for a life well lived!!
Colleen Ruane
Friend
May 14, 2020
Jimmy was and is one of the reasons I have 11 years clean and sober in AA.. always knew what to say, even if you didnt want to hear it... I am going to really seeing him and meetings and hearing those words if wisdom... we always say that there are no leaders in AA.. but I will say that Jimmy was the type of man that people just wanted to follow his example of how to get sober... and more that just Sober, how to be a better person!!!
Charly Westrd
Friend
May 14, 2020
God Bless You Jimmy. May you Rest In Peace my AA Friend
Gail Martin
Friend
May 14, 2020
What a guy! There is simply no way to quantify how many people Jim had a hand in saving their lives! Loved and missed; Thank you Jim.
Chuck Maguire
Friend
May 14, 2020
Jimmy I am forever grateful to you and thanks my friend for so much that you taught me and no doubt that I wouldnt be alive today if it werent for you you walked me through the roughest times of my life One day at a time I remember I had no money not even for a cup of coffee and you took me to the Red Robin diner on the corner and I was so scared because I had no clue what I was going to do with my future and you calmly told me not to worry about it and my only job was to get through today -and when you were finished with me that i would be able to watch paint dry on the wall...lol yup I made so far and love you dude !!!!! Rest easy my friend!!! R. I P Jimmy
Barry London
Friend
May 14, 2020
R.I.P. Jimmy! Always made me laugh. Always respectful. Great guy & u will definitely be missed.
Tish Smith
Friend
May 14, 2020
The guy you could call at 1am and say, you feel like going to the diner, and he knew you needed to talk, so he would get out of bed and go to the diner and talk to you, all night if necessary. You will really be missed Jimmy...
Jeffrey Carpino
Friend
May 14, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend.
Mark Mangano
Friend
May 14, 2020
Thanks just doesn't seem to say it. I'll carry the message in your honor. R I P
Christopher Gaffney
Friend
May 14, 2020
Harrington & ODonnel Family, Thinking of you with moments of peace and comfort as you remember Jimmy . Healing prayers and comforting hugs . Paula Carlin & family
Paula Carlin
Friend
May 14, 2020
Love you Jimmy...you helped so many people ..
We are all saddened by your loss but ..your memory will never fade...you helped me and I don't even think you knew it...
Fly High.... deepest condolences to the family
A friend
Friend
May 14, 2020
Jimmy was a great funny person. My cousin you will be missed xoxoxo
Lauren Hoepp
