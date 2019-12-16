|
|
BERISH
JAMES O.
85, passed on December 13, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Son of the late Andrew and Magdalene Berish. Beloved husband of Marcia P. (Putnam) Berish; loving father of Jennifer B. Sullivan (Joseph J. III); devoted grandfather of Connor and Ryan Sullivan; dear brother of the late Andrew P. Berish. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:30-11:30 AM at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 PM at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019