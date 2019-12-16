Home

Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
SS Peter & Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
JAMES O. BERISH Notice
BERISH
JAMES O.


85, passed on December 13, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Son of the late Andrew and Magdalene Berish. Beloved husband of Marcia P. (Putnam) Berish; loving father of Jennifer B. Sullivan (Joseph J. III); devoted grandfather of Connor and Ryan Sullivan; dear brother of the late Andrew P. Berish. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:30-11:30 AM at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 PM at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
