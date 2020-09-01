JAMES OWEN, SR. MCGOVERN

83, died August 29,
2020. He was the husband of Diane (Schoeniger) McGovern; father of James Jr. (Cherise); Maura Graber (Terry); Kevin (Susan); and Patricia Hanson (Daniel); grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandson and was predeceased by his sister Mary Klemmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St, North Wales, PA 19454 where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. We ask that all guests please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending services. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to FIRST Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types, P.O. Box 1067, Lansdale, PA 19446, 215-997-9400, or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, 800-473-4636. Arrangements are by R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Online condolences may be made to the family atRLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
.