CONNELLYJAMES P.
Aug. 4, 2020, beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearest father of Margie (Mike) Hamilton and Mary Whitfield; grandfather of Jill (John) Wood, Melissa (Wayne) Gusoff, Samantha Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, and Kelly (Shawn) Kennedy; great grandfather of James, Hunter, Kelsae, Nevaeh, Albert, Logan, Hannah and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 A.M. at Holy Innocents Church, L and Hunting Park Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements by GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION