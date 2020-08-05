1/
JAMES P. CONNELLY
CONNELLY
JAMES P.
Aug. 4, 2020, beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearest father of Margie (Mike) Hamilton and Mary Whitfield; grandfather of Jill (John) Wood, Melissa (Wayne) Gusoff, Samantha Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, and Kelly (Shawn) Kennedy; great grandfather of James, Hunter, Kelsae, Nevaeh, Albert, Logan, Hannah and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 A.M. at Holy Innocents Church, L and Hunting Park Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements by GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guckin Funeral Mansion
3330 G St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-3400
