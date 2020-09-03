1/1
James P., Sr. Herron
79, of Lansdale, PA,


passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (nee Lee) Herron, his beloved wife of 58 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Kathleen Herron of Berwyn, Bernadette Gough (George) of Ashburn, VA, James Herron, Jr. (Dianne) of Harleysville, and Matthew Herron (Amy) of Lansdale; 11 grandchildren; and five siblings, Mary Prinzo (Anthony), Frank Herron (Ann), Sister Mary William SSJ, John Herron, and Kathleen Herron.Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.Arrs are by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
