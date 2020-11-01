87, of Voorhees, N.J. passed away October 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and resided in Willingboro, Cinnaminson and Egg Harbor Twp. NJ for 50 years, respectively. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn E., in April and years earlier by a brother, David. He is survived by daughter, Karen Vidovich (Rob) of Shamong, NJ; son James P. O'Callaghan Jr. (Terry) of Pennsauken, NJ; granddaughters Michelle Vidovich of Haddon Twp, NJ; Rachel Vidovich of Williamstown, NJ and Megan O'Callaghan of Baltimore, MD; great grandson R.J. Pelton of Haddon Twp.; brothers John Joseph (Marion) of Hatboro, PA; Daniel F. "Reds," of Lansdale, PA; and William Patrick (Lois) of Mt. Joy, PA. as well as many nieces and nephews. Interment was private. A Mass and cele- bration of life will be held later. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www,givnish.com