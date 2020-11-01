1/1
james p. o'callaghan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share james p.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, of Voorhees, N.J. passed away October 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and resided in Willingboro, Cinnaminson and Egg Harbor Twp. NJ for 50 years, respectively. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn E., in April and years earlier by a brother, David. He is survived by daughter, Karen Vidovich (Rob) of Shamong, NJ; son James P. O'Callaghan Jr. (Terry) of Pennsauken, NJ; granddaughters Michelle Vidovich of Haddon Twp, NJ; Rachel Vidovich of Williamstown, NJ and Megan O'Callaghan of Baltimore, MD; great grandson R.J. Pelton of Haddon Twp.; brothers John Joseph (Marion) of Hatboro, PA; Daniel F. "Reds," of Lansdale, PA; and William Patrick (Lois) of Mt. Joy, PA. as well as many nieces and nephews. Interment was private. A Mass and cele- bration of life will be held later. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www,givnish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved