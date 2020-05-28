Or Copy this URL to Share

PARRELLA

JAMES P.

May 27, 2020. Loving husband of the late Joan (nee Volpe). Survived by 3 children Lisa Schwartz, Christina Knecht and James Parrella Jr. Loving Grandfather of 6. James was the Owner and Operator of the Ivy Ridge Exterminating Co. Active as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Church. James greatest passion was acting, directing and producing plays for North Light Players and the Olde Academy Players. Service and Interment private.PAUL J. KARCSH FH, Inc.



