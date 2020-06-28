JAMES P. WOLLAVER
WOLLAVER
JAMES P.
74, of Philadelphia passed away
on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Landing of Willow Grove. Predeceased by his brother William, James is survived by his Loving wife of 46 years, Jean (Schiavo); two sons James Plunkett (Suzanne) and Brian (Maureen); five grandchildren; sister Alice Yerkov, and Many nieces and nephews. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. James served the City of Philadelphia as a Lieutenant with the Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman. A funeral service for James will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:30am at KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL. Friends and family can gather from 8:30am-9:30am. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 11am, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Local 22 Survivors Fund, 415 N. 5th St., Philadelphia PA 19123. www.kirkandnicesuburban.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Gathering
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
JUL
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
