92, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. James was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 17, 1928, the son of Irish immigrants from Co. Tyrone, the late Margaret (McAneney) and Michael Joseph McGillion. Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret Mary Gillon (nee Forrestel). Loving father of Michael (Amy), Dorothy (John), and Thomas (Joellen). James is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: Isabella, Jameson and Maisie; his 4 sisters: Mary, Sally, Peggy and Anne: and dozens of adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James was a mechanical engineer by trade and a self-taught musician! He greatly enjoyed his retirement in OC, NJ, spending his days sailing, fishing, biking, dancing and playing in an Irish band. A private mass will be held for immediate family on Monday April 6th at 10:30 A.M. (Livestreaming available at www.MeyersFH.com and clicking on his obituary). A celebration of his wonderful Irish life will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to: Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123-4101 and/or St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave. Phila., PA 19125. Services entrusted to THE WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences:

www.MeyersFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020
