84 years old, died peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Scarborough ME. He was born on February 14, 1936, in Bryn Mawr, Pa, the oldest child of Richard W. Ledwith and Elizabeth Alden Tryon Ledwith. Robin graduated from the Haverford School in 1954 and then from the Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs in 1958. In 1959-60 he served in the Navy in the Mediterranean on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga. Following the Navy, he graduated from the Pennsylvania School of Law in 1963 with an L.L.B. He was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1964 and was employed by the Philadelphia law firm of Pepper Hamilton for 42 years, retiring in 2006 as Chairman of the Estates Department. He and Katie then relocated to Maine, as they had always planned to do. Robin loved racquet sports, especially doubles squash, winning many titles in his career. He was an avid reader, particularly history and was an armchair mountain climber. Some of his favorite times were skiing, hiking and climbing trips with his children, and then river trips in Northern Maine with Haverford School classmates later in life. The outdoors was always very important to him, and he loved birdwatching and being on the water. Upon moving to Maine, Robin and Katie became involved in the boating world, buying a 33' Grand Banks and then a 37' Back Cove, and having a great time island hopping and cruising. In 2016 they sold their house in Camden and moved into a continuing care retirement community, Piper Shores, where they were still on the water. Robin was a lifelong member of the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and a member of the Merion Cricket Club and the Racquet Club. In Maine, he was a member of the Camden Yacht Club and the Rockport Boat Club, serving as Commodore for a period of time. He was President of the College Settlement Camps of Philadelphia for twenty years, beginning his association with the camps in college when he was a counsellor there. Robin served as President of the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council and was on the Board of Regents of the American College of Probate Council. For over twenty years he served on the Board of Trustees of the Curtis Institute of Music, as well as on the Bok Foundation. In Camden he was on the Board of Trustees of Bay Chamber Concerts and Chair of the Governance Committee. Robin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katherine (Katie) and three children, Cheryl D. Lucky (Joe) of Los Angeles, James R. Ledwith, Jr. (Monica) of Mechanicsville, VA and Scott W. (Wiley) Ledwith (Lisa) of Salida, CO and four grandchildren, Niko, Ally, Olivia and Jack. He is also survived by a brother Richard W. Ledwith, Jr. (Lisa) of Broomall, PA and a sister, Mary Tryon Ledwith (Bob Holmes) of Woolwich, ME, as well as two nephews, Skipper and Josh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School, 18 Central Street, Rockport, ME 04856. Arrangements entrusted to HOBBS FUNERAL HOME South Portland, ME



