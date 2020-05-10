JAMES R. TRAINER
1936 - 2020
TRAINER
JAMES R.
83, of Bala Cynwyd, passed away at home on May 6, 2020 just after dawn, surrounded by his family. Jim was born to Gladys and Frank Trainer on August 27, 1936, in Phila., and grew up on Gowen Avenue in Mount Airy, the fourth of ten siblings. Jim graduated from Holy Cross Catholic School, LaSalle College High School, class of 1954, and Saint Joseph's University. Jim is predeceased by his parents, brothers Thomas, David, and Vincent, and sisters Agnus Schrupp and Susanne Mayock. He is survived by Therese (née Gibbons), his beloved wife of 34 years, children Jimmy (Doris), Tara, John (Caitlin), Kevin (Emma), Brian (Tuçe), Megan (Bill), and Kieran, grandchildren Chase, Michael, Ryan, Shane, and Mia, sisters Mary Anne Regan and Christine Volpe, and brothers Richard and Paul. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, with a church celebration to follow later. Donations can be made in Jim's memory to LaSalle College High School.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Calvary Cemetery
Celebration of Life
May 10, 2020
My condolenses to the Trainer family. Rolls and I shared many fun times while matricriculating at SJC. Have a treasured photo of Rolls at my wedding reception in 1962. May he rest in peace.
tom gill
Classmate
