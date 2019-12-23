|
|
YOUNG
JAMES R.
On Dec. 13, 2019, age 78, of Cinnaminson, NJ; Beloved husband of 50 years to Vi. Anne (nee Harvey); Loving father of Virginia Quinn (Kerry) of Cinnaminson, Lynn Casey of Palmyra, NJ, James (Stephanie) of Westampton, NJ and Christina Riley (Bob) of Brigantine, NJ; Cherished grandfather of Erica, Shannon and Emilie Quinn, Laurel, Devon and Liam Young and R.J. and Jesse Riley and Dear brother of Patricia Elser and the late Edna Nedby.
James graduated from N. Catholic H.S. and St. Joseph's Univ. He was an engineer for many years at The Frankford Arsenal and then The Picatinny Arsenal until he retired.
James' family will receive friends on Sat., Dec. 28th after 9:30 A.M., at Christ Episcopal Church, 500 Fourth St., Riverton, NJ 08077-1240; where the Celebration of James' Life will begin at 11 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of James may be made to the Church at the above address, where he faithfully served as an Usher or to The Historical Society of Frankford, 1507 Orthodox St., Philadelphia, PA 19124; where he was President and a dedicated supporter. Arr.:
KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield N.J.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019