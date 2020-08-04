RIDGELT. COLONEL
JAMES RAYMOND
Age 95, on July 31, 2020. Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas A. and sister, Elizabeth Gries and by his wife of 62 years, Edith Mae (nee Smith). He is survived by daughters Kathy Saybolt and Anne Nelms, five grandchildren, Jenny, Katie, Christopher, Mark and Timothy and five great grandchildren, Timothy, Abigail, Daniel, Kase and Matthew, and many nieces and nephews. A private family Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th, 1 P.M. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.FamilyFuneralCare.net
for live streaming options. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA.