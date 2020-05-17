SACCHETTA
JAMES SAMUEL
On May 13th, 2020, of Hatboro and Wildwood Crest. He was 83. Beloved Husband of 60 years to Barbara A. (nee Whalen); father of James S., Jr. (Dianne), Thomas F. (Susan), Barbara A. Striano (Chris), Maribeth E. Magarity (Joseph), and Marc T. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Francis (Irene), sister-in-law Joan Ditommaso (Saverio), and Frances Sacchetta. Pre-ceded in death by his parents Carmella and Frank, brother Anthony, sisters-in-law Eileen Schick (Chuck), and brother-in-law James Whalen. (Ceil). Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial. A Memorial will be held to celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date. For more info go towww.plunkettfuneralhome.com
JAMES SAMUEL
On May 13th, 2020, of Hatboro and Wildwood Crest. He was 83. Beloved Husband of 60 years to Barbara A. (nee Whalen); father of James S., Jr. (Dianne), Thomas F. (Susan), Barbara A. Striano (Chris), Maribeth E. Magarity (Joseph), and Marc T. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Francis (Irene), sister-in-law Joan Ditommaso (Saverio), and Frances Sacchetta. Pre-ceded in death by his parents Carmella and Frank, brother Anthony, sisters-in-law Eileen Schick (Chuck), and brother-in-law James Whalen. (Ceil). Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial. A Memorial will be held to celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date. For more info go towww.plunkettfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.