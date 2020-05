SACCHETTAJAMES SAMUELOn May 13th, 2020, of Hatboro and Wildwood Crest. He was 83. Beloved Husband of 60 years to Barbara A. (nee Whalen); father of James S., Jr. (Dianne), Thomas F. (Susan), Barbara A. Striano (Chris), Maribeth E. Magarity (Joseph), and Marc T. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Francis (Irene), sister-in-law Joan Ditommaso (Saverio), and Frances Sacchetta. Pre-ceded in death by his parents Carmella and Frank, brother Anthony, sisters-in-law Eileen Schick (Chuck), and brother-in-law James Whalen. (Ceil). Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial. A Memorial will be held to celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date. For more info go to www.plunkettfuneralhome.com