JAMES SAMUEL SACCHETTA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SACCHETTA
JAMES SAMUEL
On May 13th, 2020, of Hatboro and Wildwood Crest. He was 83. Beloved Husband of 60 years to Barbara A. (nee Whalen); father of James S., Jr. (Dianne), Thomas F. (Susan), Barbara A. Striano (Chris), Maribeth E. Magarity (Joseph), and Marc T. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Francis (Irene), sister-in-law Joan Ditommaso (Saverio), and Frances Sacchetta. Pre-ceded in death by his parents Carmella and Frank, brother Anthony, sisters-in-law Eileen Schick (Chuck), and brother-in-law James Whalen. (Ceil). Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial. A Memorial will be held to celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date. For more info go towww.plunkettfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved