JAMES STETSON MAYS

JAMES STETSON MAYS
MAYS
JAMES STETSON


Born 1921 passed away December 31, 2019. He was born in Phila-delphia, but raised on the family farm in Browntown, VA.
Predeceased by his wife, Marion (Shoch) Mays; sisters, Vivian (Herr), Anna (Shoch), Virginia (Zeilor); and granddaughter, Jennifer Knight. He leaves 3 loving daughters, Marilyn Mays, (James Walker), Barbara (Leib Lurie), Susan (late Bill McMonigle); grandchildren, Eric Knight, LN Lurie, and Joshua Lurie (Bonnie Williamson Lurie), and 3 great-granddaughters, Emma, Susan and Alice Lurie.
James, a World War II vet, worked in the Supply Corps to keep the Army moving from Africa to Germany. During the war he corresponded with the cousin of a fellow service man. After the war he met and married that cousin, Marion Shoch on August 24th, 1946.
Using the GI bill, he graduated from Muhlenberg College with the intention of becoming a minister. Reluctant to ask his bride, or family to make those personal and financial sacri-fices, he returned to school at Northwestern in Chicago for a master's in social work. He never had a formal "position" in social work, but rather volunteered for years. He was exceptionally active in his church, he led bible study classes at the Byberry State Hospital, taught classes for 55-Alive, and taught immigrants English as a Second Language.
Professionally, he worked for many years for Edgecomb Steel, and the Williamson Company, where he worked as a credit manager.
(Continued)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020
