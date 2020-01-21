|
BROOKS
JAMES T.
On Jan. 19, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, age 59. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee O'Lone), devoted father of Laura Maszczak (Steven), Emily, Kathleen and James Brooks, brother of Mary, John Brooks, Rosemarie MacDonald, Anne Brooks Sams, Ellen Brooks and the late Patrick and Paul Brooks. Loving grandfather of Madeline, Liam and Charlie. Funeral Mass Friday Jan. 24, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Visitation Thursday eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday 9:30 - 11 A.M. AT CHURCH. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Jim's memory, he would encourage you to please donate blood.
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020