Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Philip Neri Church
Lafayette Hill, PA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church,
Lafayette Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church,
JAMES T. BROOKS

JAMES T. BROOKS Notice
BROOKS
JAMES T.
On Jan. 19, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, age 59. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee O'Lone), devoted father of Laura Maszczak (Steven), Emily, Kathleen and James Brooks, brother of Mary, John Brooks, Rosemarie MacDonald, Anne Brooks Sams, Ellen Brooks and the late Patrick and Paul Brooks. Loving grandfather of Madeline, Liam and Charlie. Funeral Mass Friday Jan. 24, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Visitation Thursday eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday 9:30 - 11 A.M. AT CHURCH. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Jim's memory, he would encourage you to please donate blood.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
