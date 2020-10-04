Or Copy this URL to Share

84, of Westbrook Park, on September 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan P. Danna; loving father of James (Kristin) J. Danna; cherished grandfather of Quinn and Grace Danna. Brother of the late Celeste Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. Private. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com



