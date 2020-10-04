1/
James T. "Jim" Danna
84, of Westbrook Park, on September 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan P. Danna; loving father of James (Kristin) J. Danna; cherished grandfather of Quinn and Grace Danna. Brother of the late Celeste Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. Private. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
