JAMES T. MURPHY Sr.
MURPHY
JAMES T., SR.


June 22, 2020. After courageous battles with cancer, Jim passed on Monday. Devoted husband of Carrie. Loving father to James Jr. (Corie) and Michael (Tiffany) Murphy. Adoring Pop Pop to Aiden, Alessia, Michael, and Lexi. Son of the late Walter and Lydia Murphy. He will also be missed by his sister Linda (the late Sonny) Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Viewing Monday 6/29, 10 to 11:30 A.M., CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike. His Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 A.M. Per CDC guidelines everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jim's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Phila, PA 19103.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
Funeral services provided by
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
I grew up with Mr & Mrs. Murphy an there boys living down the street from my families home. I am so heartbroken to here of Jim's passing. Jimmy, Michael an Carrie you are in my thoughts & Prayers.
Jennifer Rosinski
Neighbor
