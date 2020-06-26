MURPHY
JAMES T., SR.
June 22, 2020. After courageous battles with cancer, Jim passed on Monday. Devoted husband of Carrie. Loving father to James Jr. (Corie) and Michael (Tiffany) Murphy. Adoring Pop Pop to Aiden, Alessia, Michael, and Lexi. Son of the late Walter and Lydia Murphy. He will also be missed by his sister Linda (the late Sonny) Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Viewing Monday 6/29, 10 to 11:30 A.M., CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike. His Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 A.M. Per CDC guidelines everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jim's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Phila, PA 19103.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.