Fr. James T. SPENARD
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, age 74. He was a member of the Augustinian Community of South Philadelphia. Son of the late John Spenard and Marie Alma Baillargeon; he is survived by his brother Jack; other relatives and members of his Augustinian community. His entire ministry as a priest was in churches staffed by the Augustinians, including St. James, Carthage, NY (22years), Immaculate Conception, Hoo-sick Falls, NY (2 years), St. Augustine, Troy, NY (17 years), and most recently at the Shrine of St. Rita, Philadelphia, PA (5 years). Viewing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:30 to 7:15 P.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, followed by his Funeral Mass at 7:30 P.M. Another Mass will be offered at St. Augustine, Troy, NY on October 16, 2020 with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Troy, NY on October 17, 2020. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Spenard to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. STRETCH of Havertown. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
