JAMES V. FORZIATI
Sept. 7, 2020, age 94, of Fairmount, survived by his sister Gloria Spearing (Harry), 3 children Helene, Kevin and Brian and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Sat. Sept. 12 at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. The family will receive friends in church from 9 - 10:15 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the U.S.O. or Wounded Warriors. Arr. by Dinan Funeral Homewww. dinanfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory)
