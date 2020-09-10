Sept. 7, 2020, age 94, of Fairmount, survived by his sister Gloria Spearing (Harry), 3 children Helene, Kevin and Brian and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Sat. Sept. 12 at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. The family will receive friends in church from 9 - 10:15 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the U.S.O. or Wounded Warriors
