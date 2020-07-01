JAMES WARREN SMITH
SMITH
JAMES WARREN
Age 94, of Newtown Square, formerly of Bryn Mawr, on June 14, 2020. Beloved husband for 59 years of Elizabeth S. (nee Smithey), loving father of Judith Ann Smith, of Conshohocken and Steven W. (Mary Ellen), of Berwyn, grandfather of Kristin Smith, of Mexico City and Kelly McGuire (Ben), of Hoboken, NJ and Barry S. Mellor (Ashley), of Berwyn. Mr. Smith worked his entire life in Sales and Marketing. His last 30 years before retirement was spent as a leader in the retirement care community. He was a vibrant and gracious man to all who knew him. Donations may be sent to Honor Flight, P.O. Box 3, Broomall, PA 19008. A private memorial service will be held at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Bryn Mawr, PA.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
