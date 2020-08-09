WILLIAMS





Died unexpectedly July 21st, 2020. He was born April 16th, 1953 in Philadelphia, the son of the late William D. Williams and Thelma (Cahall) Williams of Bryn Mawr, PA.Jimmy attended Harrington High School in Rosemont, PA and the University of Miami. He became a hair stylist in the Philadelphia Main Line area where he worked for 40 years at 3 salons: Stephen Capelli, All Over Hair in Rosemont, PA, Chuck Thayer Salon in Ardmore, PA and most recently at Millennium in Wynnewood, PA. After retiring at age 60, he moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where he enjoyed the beach and warm weather. When Jimmy was 28 he met his partner of 40 years, John Grande of Norristown, PA.Jimmy loved to travel. He was an avid scuba diver logging over 300 dives from the Caribbean to the South Pacific. Later in life Jimmy enjoyed cruising, seeing much of Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and Asia. Most recently he visited Cuba and Alaska. He was always planning his next adventure. He loved animals and treated his dogs like his children.He will be remembered by his big smile that brightened every room he entered and his contagious sense of humor which always produced laughter. His passing has left a void in the lives of the many who loved him.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Blanche Kaier of Sykesville, MD, Patti Curtin of Ardmore, PA; nephews, John Kaier of Sykesville, MD, David Scheidt of Exton, PA., brother-in-law, Bruce Mill Sr., and mother in-law Helen Grande, of Norristown, PA.In addition to his partner John, he is survived by sister, Carol (Taffy) Scheidt and her husband John of West Chester PA; brother, Bill Williams and wife Susie of Ardmore, PA; sister-in-law Linda Mill of King of Prussia, PA; nieces and nephews: Sandy Scheidt McFadden, Sean Andrews, Kim Kaier, Karin Kaier Bosley(God Daughter), Billy Williams, Jenny Donaldson, Kate Curtin, Tina Curtin (God Daughter), Bruce Mill, John Mill, Amy Levenberg, Sean Mill along with their many children. He is also survived and missed by his fur babies Olive and Sweet Pea.A bright light has been extinguished. A celebration of his life will take place in Pennsylvania once the pandemic eases and allows travel to provide him the sendoff he so richly deserves.Those who wish to remember Jimmy in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Florida Pointer Rescue in New Smyrna Beach, FL which he was a supporter of. Visit their Face Book page for address or Amazon wish List.